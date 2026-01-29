Trump Considers Strikes on Iran Amidst Diplomatic Standoff

U.S. President Donald Trump is currently considering various military options against Iran, following recent anti-government protests that were met with a harsh crackdown. Sources indicate that Trump is contemplating targeted strikes on key security figures within Iran, aiming to bolster the confidence of demonstrators.

Despite these considerations, Israeli and Arab officials argue that air power alone would not suffice to bring about regime change in Iran. Discussions suggest Trump hopes to leverage attacks as a strategy to prompt a leadership change, reminiscent of U.S. actions in Venezuela.

There is widespread concern among diplomats that military intervention could destabilize the region further, potentially igniting a power vacuum and hardline resistance within Iran. Gulf states and regional powers voice apprehension about retaliatory threats and the uncertain political aftermath.

