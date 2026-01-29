Left Menu

Trump Considers Strikes on Iran Amidst Diplomatic Standoff

U.S. President Donald Trump evaluates possible military actions against Iran, aiming to hit key security figures to support protesters. While Israel and Arab leaders doubt airstrikes alone can effect regime change, Trump seeks a strategic deal. Concerns arise over potential escalation and wider regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:01 IST
Trump Considers Strikes on Iran Amidst Diplomatic Standoff
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is currently considering various military options against Iran, following recent anti-government protests that were met with a harsh crackdown. Sources indicate that Trump is contemplating targeted strikes on key security figures within Iran, aiming to bolster the confidence of demonstrators.

Despite these considerations, Israeli and Arab officials argue that air power alone would not suffice to bring about regime change in Iran. Discussions suggest Trump hopes to leverage attacks as a strategy to prompt a leadership change, reminiscent of U.S. actions in Venezuela.

There is widespread concern among diplomats that military intervention could destabilize the region further, potentially igniting a power vacuum and hardline resistance within Iran. Gulf states and regional powers voice apprehension about retaliatory threats and the uncertain political aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026