Family Feud: Legal Battle Over RK Family Trust

The Delhi High Court is examining a lawsuit filed by Rani Kapur against her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur, seeking to nullify the RK Family Trust. The lawsuit alleges fraudulent activities in transferring assets to the Trust without Rani Kapur's consent. The court has summoned responses from all parties involved.

The legal drama between industrialist Sunjay Kapur's family members has intensified as the Delhi High Court examines a contentious lawsuit. On Thursday, 80-year-old Rani Kapur sought to declare the RK Family Trust 'null and void', asserting it was established on forged and fraudulent grounds.

Justice Mini Pushkarna has called upon Priya Kapur, Sunjay's wife, and other defendants, including Sunjay's children with actor Karisma Kapoor, to submit their written statements. The next hearing is scheduled for March 23. In the lawsuit, Rani Kapur seeks to prevent her daughter-in-law and others from dealing with the Trust assets.

The lawsuit claims a scheme was devised to transfer Rani Kapur's assets into the Trust without her knowledge, a charge that complicates existing property disputes. Meanwhile, a separate challenge by Karisma Kapoor's children against their father's will also looms over proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

