JJM Review Finds 86.5% Rural Homes Have Working Taps, States Urged to Fix Gaps

An independent national assessment of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has found that while tap water infrastructure has reached nearly all targeted rural households, gaps remain in functionality, regularity and water quality—prompting renewed focus on operations and maintenance by States and Union Territories.

The Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation conducted the Functionality Assessment 2024 through an independent third-party agency using standard statistical sampling. The survey covered 19,812 Har Ghar Jal (HGJ) villages, spanning 2,37,608 households across 761 districts in 34 States and UTs.

The findings show that tap connections were available in 98.1% of households in the surveyed villages. However, only 86.5% had working tap connections, highlighting the need for sustained maintenance after infrastructure rollout.

Among households with tap connections:

80.2% received water in adequate quantity

83.6% received water regularly as per supply schedules

76% received water meeting prescribed quality standards

The detailed national and State-wise report has been placed in the public domain and is available on the Jal Jeevan Mission portal.

Focus shifts from coverage to functionality

The assessment marks a transition for JJM—from near-universal coverage to ensuring reliable, safe and regular water supply. While the mission has largely achieved its infrastructure targets, the data underscores the importance of strengthening source sustainability, system upkeep and water quality monitoring.

In August 2019, the Union Cabinet approved JJM for the period 2019–20 to 2023–24 with a central outlay of ₹2.08 lakh crore, nearly all of which has been utilised.

As water is a State subject, responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of drinking water schemes rests with State and UT governments. The Centre provides financial and technical support, while States are expected to undertake corrective measures—such as repairing faulty components, addressing infrastructure gaps and improving O&M systems—to restore or sustain functional tap water supply.

Village-level certification and accountability

Under JJM guidelines, a village is certified as Har Ghar Jal only after all households are provided tap connections. Certification involves:

A completion certificate issued to the Gram Panchayat

A Gram Sabha resolution formally declaring HGJ status

Upload of documents and a Gram Sabha video on the JJM-IMIS dashboard

The government has cautioned that misreporting or non-compliance with guidelines will attract strict action. States and UTs have been directed to initiate disciplinary, contractual and legal proceedings against officials, implementing agencies and third-party inspection agencies wherever violations are found.

Call to action: make taps truly functional

With infrastructure largely in place, the government has emphasised that the next phase of JJM must prioritise functionality, water quality and service reliability, ensuring that rural households receive not just tap connections—but dependable, safe drinking water every day.