Life Imprisonment for Jharkhand Murder Convict

In a significant legal verdict, a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Jharkhand for a 2020 murder case. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sachindra Nath Sinha found Narayan Singh Sardar, also known as Hablu, guilty of the crime.

The murder occurred in Dhunaburu village within the Chowka police station jurisdiction. Legal proceedings led by Additional Public Prosecutor Harsh Vardhan revealed that nine witnesses were examined, leading to the conviction of Sardar for killing a woman in May 2020.

Alongside the life sentence, the court has levied a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, underscoring the severity of the crime. The decision reflects the judicial system's commitment to addressing crimes and delivering justice.

