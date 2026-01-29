Arrests Made in College Assault Case in Nandanam
Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at Government Arts and Science College, Nandanam, after she filed a complaint. The case, registered at All Women Police Station, is under further investigation, with police identifying the suspects as Muthuselvam, Gunasekaran, and Karthikeyan.
In a recent development, the city police have apprehended three individuals involved in an alleged sexual assault case at Government Arts and Science College located in Nandanam. Officials confirmed that the arrests took place on Thursday.
The individuals arrested have been identified by the police as Muthuselvam, Gunasekaran, and Karthikeyan. The incident came to the authorities' notice after the victim formally lodged a complaint with the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department.
Consequently, the All Women Police Station in Saidapet registered a case, ultimately leading to the arrests. According to a senior officer, further investigations are currently being conducted to gather more information related to the incident.
