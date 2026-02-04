TikTok's Response to EU's Election Interference Investigation

The European Commission has praised social media giant TikTok for its cooperation in an ongoing probe into election interference ahead of Romania's 2024 elections. The investigation, part of an EU-wide effort to ensure electoral integrity, highlights TikTok's willingness to engage with regulatory authorities.

According to Thomas Regnier, Commission spokesperson, TikTok has been proactive in adopting measures designed to mitigate potential interference risks. The company's engagement with the European Commission exemplifies effective cooperation between social media platforms and regulatory bodies, aiming to uphold democratic processes.

The investigation follows formal proceedings initiated by the EU against TikTok last December, based on suspicions that the platform failed to adequately address election interference issues in Romania's presidential vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)