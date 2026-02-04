Left Menu

TikTok's Response to EU's Election Interference Investigation

TikTok is cooperating with the European Commission's investigation into potential election interference in the 2024 Romanian elections. The social media platform has taken several measures to address concerns. The EU had initiated formal proceedings against TikTok for its alleged inability to prevent election interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:21 IST
TikTok's Response to EU's Election Interference Investigation
The European Commission has praised social media giant TikTok for its cooperation in an ongoing probe into election interference ahead of Romania's 2024 elections. The investigation, part of an EU-wide effort to ensure electoral integrity, highlights TikTok's willingness to engage with regulatory authorities.

According to Thomas Regnier, Commission spokesperson, TikTok has been proactive in adopting measures designed to mitigate potential interference risks. The company's engagement with the European Commission exemplifies effective cooperation between social media platforms and regulatory bodies, aiming to uphold democratic processes.

The investigation follows formal proceedings initiated by the EU against TikTok last December, based on suspicions that the platform failed to adequately address election interference issues in Romania's presidential vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

