Court Records Testimony in 2024 Hathras Stampede Case
A local court documented testimony from a prosecution witness related to a 2024 stampede during a religious event in Hathras, killing 121 people. Inspector Dheeraj Kumar Gautam's statement was recorded, with proceedings continuing based on an extensive chargesheet. The next hearing is set for February 5.
In a significant development, a local court meticulously documented the testimony of a prosecution witness on Thursday, concerning the tragic stampede of 2024 in Hathras district. The horrifying incident claimed the lives of 121 individuals during a religious congregation.
Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava listened to Inspector Dheeraj Kumar Gautam, who recounted his duty at the Garh Umraopur location during the incident. The stampede ensued amid a satsang by a spiritual figure known as Bhole Baba, and mainly affected women and children.
The trial proceeds based on a chargesheet spanning approximately 3,200 pages, naming 11 accused, including a close aide of the organizer. Despite bail for the accused, justice seeks clarity on the tragic event's course, with the next hearing slated for February 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
