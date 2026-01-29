Court Records Testimony in 2024 Hathras Stampede Case

In a significant development, a local court meticulously documented the testimony of a prosecution witness on Thursday, concerning the tragic stampede of 2024 in Hathras district. The horrifying incident claimed the lives of 121 individuals during a religious congregation.

Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava listened to Inspector Dheeraj Kumar Gautam, who recounted his duty at the Garh Umraopur location during the incident. The stampede ensued amid a satsang by a spiritual figure known as Bhole Baba, and mainly affected women and children.

The trial proceeds based on a chargesheet spanning approximately 3,200 pages, naming 11 accused, including a close aide of the organizer. Despite bail for the accused, justice seeks clarity on the tragic event's course, with the next hearing slated for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)