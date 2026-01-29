Empowering Women: A Leap Forward in Safety and Leadership

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted her government's initiatives aimed at improving women's safety and empowerment on Thursday. The measures include fast-track courts, advanced CCTV surveillance, and smart street lights across the city.

During the 'Shakti Samvad' program by the National Commission for Women, Gupta emphasized the need for collective action centered on women's safety, economic empowerment, and leadership roles. Women are allowed to work night shifts under strict safety protocols, and 500 'Palna Kendra' creches have been established to support working mothers.

The government's plan includes installing 10,000 CCTV cameras and implementing smart LED lights across the city. Additionally, 53 new judicial posts have been approved to facilitate the creation of fast-track special courts, ensuring swift justice delivery.

