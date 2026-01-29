Left Menu

Assault on Kashmiri Shawl Vendor Sparks Outcry Against Institutional Impunity

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticized the assault on a Kashmiri shawl vendor in Uttarakhand, attributing it to the BJP's mainstreaming of fringe elements. The attack, part of a worrying pattern of violence against Kashmiris, highlights the perpetrators' perceived protection by institutional impunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:55 IST
Assault on Kashmiri Shawl Vendor Sparks Outcry Against Institutional Impunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti condemned the brutal attack on a young Kashmiri shawl vendor in Uttarakhand, pointing to the BJP's alleged role in legitimizing fringe elements within the mainstream. The 18-year-old victim was reportedly assaulted with iron rods, resulting in severe injuries.

Mufti expressed concern over the growing violence faced by Kashmiris across India, claiming that the attackers benefit from a sense of institutional protection. She emphasized that these individuals can no longer be considered as fringe but are now part of the mainstream narrative. Mufti called for action from Uttarakhand's authorities.

Similarly, People's Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone highlighted the enduring nature of such attacks on Kashmiris nationwide, lamenting the seeming national tolerance for these incidents. He called for more voices to decry the alarming trend of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026