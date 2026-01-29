Assault on Kashmiri Shawl Vendor Sparks Outcry Against Institutional Impunity

On Thursday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti condemned the brutal attack on a young Kashmiri shawl vendor in Uttarakhand, pointing to the BJP's alleged role in legitimizing fringe elements within the mainstream. The 18-year-old victim was reportedly assaulted with iron rods, resulting in severe injuries.

Mufti expressed concern over the growing violence faced by Kashmiris across India, claiming that the attackers benefit from a sense of institutional protection. She emphasized that these individuals can no longer be considered as fringe but are now part of the mainstream narrative. Mufti called for action from Uttarakhand's authorities.

Similarly, People's Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone highlighted the enduring nature of such attacks on Kashmiris nationwide, lamenting the seeming national tolerance for these incidents. He called for more voices to decry the alarming trend of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)