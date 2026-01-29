BharatNet Connects 97% Gram Panchayats, Set to Power 6.5 Lakh Villages

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that BharatNet has emerged as the backbone of India’s digital transformation, delivering last-mile connectivity and enabling inclusive growth across rural and urban India.

Replying to a question, the Minister said the government’s vision is to provide world-class, fast and reliable broadband connectivity to every citizen, unlocking transformative outcomes in education, healthcare, governance, business and employment.

97% Gram Panchayats connected

Under BharatNet-1 and BharatNet-2, the government set a target to connect over 2.22 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) nationwide. So far, about 2.15 lakh GPs—nearly 97%—have been connected, with close to 7 lakh kilometres of optical fibre laid across the country.

This infrastructure, Shri Scindia said, has significantly strengthened e-governance, digital payments, online education, telemedicine and rural entrepreneurship.

Amended BharatNet: world’s largest rural broadband push

Highlighting the next phase, the Minister said the Amended BharatNet Scheme, approved during 2023–24, represents the world’s largest rural broadband expansion, with a total outlay of ₹1.40 lakh crore (around USD 16 billion).

The scheme aims to extend broadband beyond Gram Panchayats to nearly 6.5 lakh villages, with key upgrades including:

Shift from linear to ring topology to ensure 100% redundancy

Connectivity for 47,000 additional Gram Panchayats

Broadband speeds of up to 25 Mbps directly to households

Network modernisation from GPON to MPLS technology

Establishment of State-level and Central Network Operating Centres for 24×7 monitoring

These measures, he said, will dramatically improve reliability, speed and service continuity, minimising disruptions to digital services.

Jobs and entrepreneurship via BharatNet Udyami model

Linking connectivity with livelihoods, Shri Scindia said the government has launched the BharatNet Udyami (Entrepreneur) Model. So far, 7,570 BharatNet Udyamis have been selected, while over 3.8 lakh villages will be connected through a demand-driven approach.

Under the model, entrepreneurs receive capital and operational subsidies to deliver last-mile connectivity, creating self-employment opportunities and strengthening local digital ecosystems.

1.5 crore FTTH connections planned

The government has set a target of 1.5 crore Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections through BharatNet. Of these, over 14 lakh connections have already been provided. As expansion continues, fibre connectivity is expected to unlock new opportunities in education, healthcare, agriculture, start-ups and e-commerce, especially in rural areas.

Gujarat achieves 100% targets

Responding to a Gujarat-specific query, the Minister said the state has achieved 100% of its BharatNet-2 targets, covering 14,320 Gram Panchayats. Under the amended scheme, further upgrades are underway for 14,294 GPs, including new fibre in over 30,000 villages and demand-based connectivity for 3,895 villages, with an investment of about ₹5,691 crore.

Towards an inclusive digital India

Concluding his reply, Shri Scindia said BharatNet is transforming rural India into an active participant in the digital economy, laying the foundation for India’s emergence as a truly inclusive digital nation.