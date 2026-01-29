Left Menu

Meghalaya Police destroys seized narcotics drugs worth over Rs 9 crore

Meghalaya Police on Thursday destroyed seized narcotic drugs worth over Rs 9 crore, officials said. He said the action was undertaken as part of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission DREAM, Meghalaya, launched by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in 2023.

Meghalaya Police destroys seized narcotics drugs worth over Rs 9 crore
Meghalaya Police on Thursday destroyed seized narcotic drugs worth over Rs 9 crore, officials said. The drugs were seized in 58 NDPS cases across seven districts of the state. The scientific disposal was carried out in Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills district, by the District Drug Disposal Committee comprising of seven districts - East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, officials said. The destroyed contraband included 183.28 grams of heroin valued at Rs 34.83 lakh, 8.721 kg of yaba tablets worth Rs 1.48 crore, 296.79 kg of ganja valued at Rs 6.97 crore, 2,793 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 27.93 lakh and 534 R-7 tablets valued at Rs 2.13 lakh, police said. ''The seized drugs were destroyed strictly in accordance with the law and prescribed environmental safety guidelines,'' Superintendent of Police, Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) said. He said the disposal was not merely about destroying harmful substances but also about sending a strong message against drug abuse and trafficking. ''Every gram destroyed represents a life protected, a family saved, and a future secured. This is a collective resolve to make society free from drugs and addiction,'' the SP said. He said the action was undertaken as part of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), Meghalaya, launched by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in 2023. ''Under the leadership of the chief minister, DREAM has transformed into a people's movement by combining enforcement with rehabilitation, awareness and community participation,'' the SP added.

