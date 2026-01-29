NSO to Launch First-Ever National Household Income Survey from April 2026

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation is set to significantly strengthen India’s statistical architecture with the launch of two major national surveys from April 2026—the National Household Income Survey (NHIS) and the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE).

Aimed at addressing long-standing data gaps in household income and the services sector, the surveys will be conducted over a one-year period and are backed by rigorous scientific design, expert advisory inputs and extensive field trials.

Nationwide training to ensure data quality

As part of preparations, NSO organised a two-day All-India Workshop of Trainers (AIWOT) for NHIS and ASISSE at Le Royal Meridien, Chennai, on 28–29 January 2026. The workshop brought together around 300 participants from 6 zonal, 53 regional and 116 sub-regional offices of the Field Operations Division, along with officials from the Coordination & Quality Control Division (CQCD), Household Survey Division (HSD) and Enterprise Survey Division (EnSD).

Inaugurating the workshop, Smt. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General, National Sample Survey (NSS), described the two surveys as a milestone in India’s economic data ecosystem.

“These surveys will play a crucial role in strengthening the statistical system and filling critical data gaps that have long constrained economic planning and policymaking,” she said.

What the new surveys will deliver

Smt. Rathore explained that the NHIS will generate comprehensive, nationally comparable data on household income, living conditions and income distribution, enabling analysis across regions and socio-economic groups. The findings are expected to provide deeper insights into sources and patterns of income generation, household well-being and access to essential goods and services.

The ASISSE, meanwhile, is designed to comprehensively cover the incorporated services sector using Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data. It will generate State- and industry-level estimates on key indicators such as Gross Value Added (GVA), fixed capital, capital formation, employment and emoluments, strengthening understanding of one of India’s most dynamic economic sectors.

Focus on trust, technology and uniform standards

Senior officials from NSO divisions emphasised that the success of both surveys hinges on data quality, uniform understanding of concepts and effective field implementation. Trainers were urged to ensure consistency in definitions and methodologies and to translate classroom learning into practice.

Given the sensitivity of income data and the coverage of large corporate enterprises, field officials were encouraged to build respondent trust, adapt field strategies and use innovative outreach—including media and digital platforms—to improve cooperation.

Both surveys will be conducted entirely in digital mode using Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI), and dedicated training on digital tools was provided during the workshop.

Nationwide coverage, phased rollout

The surveys will cover the entire Indian Union, except for a few remote villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands that remain inaccessible year-round. Officials trained at the AIWOT will now conduct zonal and regional-level training programmes for field enumerators and supervisors across all States and Union Territories.

Strengthening evidence-based policymaking

The workshop concluded with a reaffirmation of NSO’s commitment to professionalism, data integrity and high statistical standards, as India prepares to roll out the NHIS and ASISSE.

Once completed, the two surveys are expected to become cornerstones of evidence-based policymaking, supporting more effective and targeted economic and social interventions across the country.