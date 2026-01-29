Federal Reserve Steady, Future Rate Cuts Hinge on Economic Data

The Federal Reserve has decided to maintain stable interest rates, following its recent policy meeting that highlighted stronger economic growth and reduced risks to inflation and employment. Central bank chief Jerome Powell emphasized the strength of the economy, negating any immediate need for further reduction in borrowing costs.

Despite this decision, internal divisions were observed within the Federal Reserve's policymakers, with some dissenters advocating for a rate cut. Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Stephen Miran were among those who disagreed, as they supported a quarter-percentage-point reduction.

As the nation eyes future monetary decisions, Jerome Powell advised his successor not to succumb to political pressure. The labor market shows signs of stabilization, while inflation remains slightly elevated, shaping the economic outlook and the potential for future rate cuts.

