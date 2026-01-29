Delhi: Five minors held for stabbing man for uploading photo of accused's cousin online

Left Menu

Five minors were apprehended in connection with the stabbing of a 27-year-old man at Delhis Shastri Nagar Metro Station following a violent altercation allegedly triggered by the victim posting a photograph of the sister of one of the accused online, police said on Thursday.

Five minors were apprehended in connection with the stabbing of a 27-year-old man at Delhi's Shastri Nagar Metro Station following a violent altercation allegedly triggered by the victim posting a photograph of the sister of one of the accused online, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on January 26 outside the station premises, before the CISF frisking and checking point, police clarified. According to police, the dispute began after one of the accused objected to the victim uploading a photo of his cousin sister. ''A complaint was received regarding a physical fight in which the 27-year-old suffered serious stab injuries. He was initially taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and later referred to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for advanced treatment,'' a senior police officer said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. Police later visited RML Hospital, where the injured was undergoing treatment and recorded his and his brother-in-law's statements. Based on local inputs and the complainant's identification, the police team conducted a targeted operation in Shastri Nagar and apprehended five minors, all aged between 16 and 17 years, police said. ''All apprehended minors were dealt with strictly in accordance with the provisions of law and the Juvenile Justice Act, following due legal procedure,'' police said. Forensic examination of seized exhibits is being carried out, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being analysed as part of the probe. Digital documentation and other technical tools were also used during the investigation. Further investigation is underway, police added.

