Indian Navy Training Squadron Wraps Up Thailand Visit with Joint Sea Drill

The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) concluded a successful port call at Phuket Deep Sea Port, Thailand, with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) conducted alongside HTMS Huahin of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) on 28 January 2026, reinforcing growing maritime cooperation between the two countries.

The 1TS comprises INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi, and the visit marked an important milestone in advancing navy-to-navy engagement, training cooperation and regional maritime security.

High-level engagements and professional exchanges

During the harbour phase, a wide spectrum of bilateral activities took place, including professional discussions, training interactions and social engagements, aimed at deepening operational understanding and mutual trust.

Captain Tijo K Joseph, Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships, called on Vice Admiral Veerudome Muangchean, Commander, 3rd Naval Area Command (NAC) of the Royal Thai Navy. The discussions focused on regional maritime security challenges, training philosophies of the RTN, and future avenues for enhanced joint training between the two navies.

Training, exchanges and people-to-people connect

Sea trainees from the Indian Navy visited the 3rd Naval Area Command and Phang Nga Naval Port, gaining insights into Thai naval operations. In a reciprocal exchange, RTN personnel were hosted onboard INS Sujata, where they were familiarised with the roles, training mandate and capabilities of the First Training Squadron, enabling the sharing of best practices.

The visit also featured combined yoga sessions and friendly sports fixtures, strengthening camaraderie and people-to-people ties between sailors of both navies.

An onboard reception, co-hosted by the Indian Embassy in Thailand and the Senior Officer, 1TS, was attended by senior RTN leadership, diplomats, members of the Indian diaspora and other distinguished guests, highlighting the broader diplomatic significance of the naval engagement.

Strengthening regional maritime partnership

The PASSEX conducted at sea showcased operational coordination and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy, underscoring their shared commitment to a free, secure and stable maritime environment.

The visit reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between the two navies and highlighted the Indian Navy’s commitment to regional maritime cooperation, in line with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).