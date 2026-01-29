Madlanga Commission Flags 14 SAPS, Ekurhuleni Officials for Probe

At least 14 senior officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM) have been referred for investigation after being identified as possible wrongdoers by the Madlanga Commission, the Presidency said on Thursday.

The referrals follow the submission of the Commission’s interim report and recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year, which the President has since studied and accepted.

According to the Presidency, President Ramaphosa has welcomed the Commission’s referrals for immediate criminal investigations, urgent prosecutorial decisions, and recommendations relating to the employment status and suspension of implicated individuals.

“The Commission, in accordance with its terms of reference, makes several referrals concerning matters that require immediate further investigation by relevant law enforcement institutions, including criminal investigations,” the Presidency said.

Allegations include corruption, murder and fraud

The Commission made referrals where it found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing. Investigations will be undertaken by the SAPS, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

The matters flagged include allegations of criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, perjury and other unlawful actions involving officials from SAPS, the City of Ekurhuleni and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

Where cases are already under IPID investigation, the Commission has sought status updates and explanations for delays, the Presidency said.

Officials referred for investigation

The referrals relate to the following SAPS officials:

Major General Lesetja Senona

Major General Richard Shibiri

Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi

The Commission also identified prima facie wrongdoing involving the following current and former EMM employees:

Suspended EMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi

EMPD Officer Bafana Twala

EMPD Officer Aiden McKenzie

EMPD Officer Kershia Leigh Stols

Former EMM City Manager, Dr Imogen Mashazi

EMM fleet manager/proxy, Mr Chris Steyn

EMM Head of Human Resources, Ms Linda Gxasheka

EMM Head of Legal, Adv Kemi Behari

Mr Etienne van der Walt

Special investigations task team ordered

President Ramaphosa has directed Police Minister Prof. Firoz Cachalia and SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to establish a special investigations task team, with its leader reporting directly to the National Commissioner.

“The task team will institute investigations against people identified by the Commission for investigation. Establishing a special unit is critical to ensure that these investigations take place as a matter of urgency,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency emphasised that, except for EMPD Chief Commissioner Mkhwanazi, some implicated individuals are yet to respond to the allegations before the Commission. As such, the allegations remain prima facie and are not final findings.

However, the seriousness of the allegations, it said, warrants immediate investigative, disciplinary and prosecutorial action.

Restoring trust in law enforcement

President Ramaphosa has called on all law enforcement and criminal justice institutions to act swiftly on the interim report, saying decisive action is necessary to restore public trust and strengthen the operational capacity of institutions tasked with fighting crime and corruption.

The President also expressed appreciation to retired Justice Madlanga, Commissioners Baloyi and Khumalo, and the Commission’s staff, and said he looks forward to the final report and its contribution to improving the functioning of South Africa’s law enforcement and criminal justice system.