Gauteng Clears Transport Licence Backlog, Hands Over 130 Operating Permits

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has handed over 130 operating licences to compliant public transport operators, marking another step in the provincial government’s drive to clear the licensing backlog and stabilise the public transport sector.

The handover ceremony was held on Thursday at the Koedoespoort Regional Offices in Tshwane.

Over 800 licences issued since September

The department said the latest issuance forms part of a sustained intervention to restore order and efficiency in the sector. Since September last year, more than 800 operating licences have been issued, reflecting the province’s commitment to strengthening regulation and improving service delivery for both operators and commuters.

Building a fair and efficient licensing system

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela described the handover as a key milestone in reforming the licensing system.

“The licence handover reflects our determination to build a licensing system that is transparent, efficient and fair. Our focus is on bringing services closer to operators and ensuring that they are delivered within clear and reliable time frames,” the MEC said.

Compliance and safety stressed

MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised that the licences come with clear responsibilities. Operators are expected to:

Ensure vehicles are roadworthy and safe

Operate lawfully and respect traffic regulations

Refrain from transferring or renting out operating licences

“We expect operators to provide safe and reliable services and contribute to a public transport system that the people of Gauteng can trust. This partnership is central to building a stable, modern and accessible transport network,” she said.

Next steps

The department has committed to targeted interventions to eliminate the remaining backlog and further strengthen the regulatory framework, with the goal of delivering a safe, reliable and efficient public transport environment for all Gauteng residents.