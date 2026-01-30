Kremlin says Trump asked Putin to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1

The Kremlin said on Friday that ‌Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a personal request from ⁠his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1 in ​order to create a favourable environment for ‍peace negotiations. Asked about the request and Russia's response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined further ⁠comment.

Ukraine ‌has said ⁠it will reciprocate if Russia forgoes strikes on ‍the country's energy infrastructure amid a ​period of bitterly cold weather. The next round ⁠of trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the ⁠United States were set to take place in Abu Dhabi on ⁠Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ⁠Friday ‌the date or location could change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)