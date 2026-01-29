Economic Survey Shows Strong Farm, Rural Gains Under PM Modi: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday said the Economic Survey clearly demonstrates that India has made unprecedented progress in agriculture and rural development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the Survey’s findings, the Minister said sustained reforms, focused investments and institutional strengthening have ensured resilience in agriculture while transforming the rural landscape.

Agriculture records sustained, above-global-average growth

Shri Chouhan highlighted that over the past five years, the agriculture and allied sectors have recorded an average annual growth of 4.4% at constant prices, higher than the global average. Over the 2016–2025 decade, the sector achieved a decadal growth rate of 4.45%, the highest among all previous decades.

Even in Q2 of FY 2025–26, agriculture grew by 3.5%, underlining the sector’s strength despite global uncertainties.

Record foodgrain output, global leadership in crops

According to the Minister, foodgrain production reached a record 357.73 million tonnes in FY 2024–25, driven by higher output of rice, wheat, maize and coarse cereals, including Shree Anna (millets).

“India is not only self-reliant in foodgrain production today but has also emerged as a global leader in several crops,” Shri Chouhan said.

Horticulture emerges as growth engine

With nearly 33% share in agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA), the horticulture sector has become the brightest spot in Indian agriculture. Horticulture production rose from 280.70 million tonnes in 2013–14 to 367.72 million tonnes in 2024–25.

This includes:

114.51 million tonnes of fruits

219.67 million tonnes of vegetables

33.54 million tonnes of other horticultural crops

India is now the world’s largest producer of onions, accounting for nearly 25% of global output, and the second-largest producer of fruits, vegetables and potatoes, with a 12–13% global share in each category.

Massive expansion of rural infrastructure

On rural development, Shri Chouhan said India has witnessed historic infrastructure expansion. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), over 99.6% of eligible habitations are now connected by all-weather roads.

Under PMGSY-IV, projects covering more than 10,000 km of roads have been approved, benefiting 3,270 unconnected habitations across Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

Housing, land records and women-led livelihoods transformed

Under the mission of Housing for All, 3.70 crore pucca houses have been built in rural areas over the last 11 years. Under PMAY–Gramin, a target of 4.14 crore houses has been set, most of which have already been sanctioned.

Digital empowerment has also accelerated:

Drone surveys completed in 3.28 lakh villages under SVAMITVA

2.76 crore property cards issued

99.8% digitisation of rural land records achieved under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme

Under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, over 10 crore rural women are now part of more than 90 lakh Self-Help Groups, while the number of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ has crossed 2.5 crore, marking a major milestone in women’s economic empowerment.

Villages at the heart of India’s development journey

Shri Chouhan said the Economic Survey reflects how consistent policy focus, institutional reforms and targeted investments have strengthened agriculture and transformed rural India.

“These outcomes reaffirm the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, farmer welfare and sustainable rural development, ensuring that villages remain central to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation,” he said.