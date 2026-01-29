Left Menu

Transforming India's Villages: A Rural Development Revolution

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights unprecedented advancements in rural development, citing schemes like PMGSY and PM Awas Yojana. The Economic Survey reflects significant poverty reduction and infrastructure improvements, with over 250 million people lifted out of poverty and millions of houses built across rural areas.

Updated: 29-01-2026 20:11 IST
Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the remarkable progress in rural development, reinforced by the recent Economic Survey. His comments reflect substantial achievements in poverty reduction, primarily attributed to schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the PM Awas Yojana.

During the address, Chouhan noted significant milestones such as the provision of 40 million houses and substantial loans distributed through the Livelihood Mission, culminating in a dramatic drop in rural poverty from 55% to 11%.

The Economic Survey indicated massive infrastructure development. As of January 2026, nearly all eligible households have connectivity, reflecting the transformative impact on education, healthcare, and agriculture in India's rural landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

