India gifts 250 vehicles to Nepal as election related assistance

India on Thursday gifted 250 vehicles as part of the second tranche to the government of Nepal as assistance for the upcoming March 5 elections. The second tranche of election related assistance was handed over to Nepal Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal by Charge d' Affaires Rakesh Pandey, Embassy of India, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance. In his remarks, Khanal mentioned the longstanding cooperation and friendly ties between India and Nepal. The minister also thanked the government and people of India for their significant support in preparation for the March 5 general elections. Earlier on January 20, India had gifted 60 pick-up vehicles as the first tranche of election related assistance to Nepal. The assistance provided by India for the upcoming parliamentary elections includes around 650 vehicles, which will continue to be delivered in separate batches over the next few weeks.

