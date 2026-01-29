Jharkhand HC directs Sahibganj district admin to protect Paharia community

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Sahibganj administration to ensure that proper safety and attention are provided to the Paharia community in the district. Justice Sanjay Prasad, while hearing an appeal of some accused persons, was apprised that members of the Paharia community in Kasba village of Sahibganj district were made to starve by members of the minority community due to a dispute over celebrating Holi by the Paharia people, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG). The incident dates back to March 14 last year, when members of the Paharia community were celebrating Holi and dancing to music put on a loudspeaker in the village, the petitioner said. The revellers were accosted by Shafique Ul Shaikh, Jaleel Shaikh and other accused persons of the minority community. Not only did the accused persons, who dominate the village population, threaten members of the Pahariya community for celebrating Holi, the Paharias were also stopped from using the government water supply. A diktat was circulated in the village to not sell any rations or medicine to members of the Paharia community, the victim informed the court. Children of the community were also forbidden from attending the government school and services in the Anganwadi Kendra of the village. As a result, the community was on the verge of starvation. Anyone helping the Paharia community has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, the accused persons had said in the village. After having lost all hope, a victim of the Paharia community lodged an FIR, which was registered in the Barharwa police station under various sections of the Bharat Nyay Sahita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The high court, while passing the order on January 28, rejected the plea for bail of the accused persons and observed that the Paharia community has been subject to gross neglect by the district administration. The court also questioned the tardy investigation done by the police and directed the Sahebganj deputy commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to ensure proper security is provided to members of the Paharia community and to look after the welfare of the community. The court has also issued notices to the DGP, chief secretary and other government officials to take steps to safeguard the lives of the Paharia community in Sahebganj.

