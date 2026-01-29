Dumper truck crushes woman to death

A 52-year-old woman was mowed down by a dumper truck at Dombivli in the district on Thursday morning, police said. The truck was engaged in road concretisation work of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). It collided with a two-wheeler at Gopinath chowk. Namrata Narayan Salvi, who was riding pillion, fell and came under its rear wheel, police said. Salvi died on the spot. The dumper driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. A search was being conducted for him, said an official. The truck lacked valid insurance, Pollution Under Control certificate and RTO competency certificate, the official said.

