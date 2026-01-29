Left Menu

2 dead in First Nation reserve shooting in northern Quebec

Quebec Provincial Police Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said that the killings on Wednesday night appear to be linked to organised crime and there is no active shooter in the community.

PTI | Mistissini | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:00 IST
A shooting on a First Nation reserve in northern Quebec left two people dead, authorities said Thursday. Quebec Provincial Police Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said that the killings on Wednesday night appear to be linked to organised crime and there is no active shooter in the community. The victims, two men in their 30s, were local residents and were shot inside a vehicle at about 9 pm, provincial police said. Earlier, the Cree Nation of Mistissini said that the community was under lockdown after a fatal shooting that had caused ''multiple fatalities.'' Chief Michael Petawabano said in a statement that the lockdown would remain in place until law enforcement confirmed that it was safe to resume normal activities. Mistissini is a community located along the shore of Lake Mistassini, about 600 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

