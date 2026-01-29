SA Unveils First National FMD Response Plan in 30 Years, Tightens Vaccine Control

South Africa has launched its first comprehensive national Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Response Plan in three decades, marking a decisive step to contain the disease, protect livestock, and restore the country’s export credibility.

The plan was developed by a Ministerial Task Team bringing together public and private sector experts, including scientists, veterinarians and academics, and sets out clear immediate, medium- and long-term interventions to combat FMD.

Vaccination rollout underway

Announcing the plan, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen confirmed that the State has already acquired, monitored and administered two million FMD vaccines sourced from the Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI).

To supplement public supply, the Department of Agriculture has begun issuing permits to private companies to import vaccines as local agents.

“Import permits for the Dollvet vaccine have been issued to Dunevax, and an additional permit to import the Biogénesis Bagó vaccine is imminent,” the Minister said.

No ‘vaccine free-for-all’, warns Minister

The department firmly rejected calls for unrestricted private vaccine imports, warning that a so-called “vaccine free-for-all” would be reckless and contrary to international disease-control standards.

Minister Steenhuisen cited the recent illegal importation of vaccines into KwaZulu-Natal by some farmers as a clear example of the risks posed by unregulated vaccine use, including the potential spread of disease and loss of international confidence.

Pathway to regaining FMD-free status

The Minister emphasised that South Africa’s strategy is guided by international standards set by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

“To regain FMD-free status with vaccination, South Africa must demonstrate no virus transmission for at least 12 months. This requires a **strictly controlled vaccination rollout, official surveillance, tight movement controls, and documented, verifiable vaccination coverage,” he said.

Without centralised monitoring and State-led coordination, Steenhuisen warned, South Africa risks prolonged exclusion from key export markets, long-term damage to the agricultural economy, and the failure of the vaccination strategy itself.

Industry partnership built into the plan

The Minister stressed that the private sector and industry bodies have been involved throughout the process—from the initial FMD lekgotla, to representation on the Ministerial Task Team, and now through the FMD Industry Coordination Council.

The department has also committed to working closely with private veterinarians and animal health technicians as the vaccination rollout expands.

Call to action: comply, coordinate, protect exports

The Department of Agriculture has urged farmers, veterinarians and industry bodies to comply fully with vaccination protocols, movement controls and reporting requirements, warning that discipline and coordination are essential to restoring South Africa’s FMD-free status and safeguarding agricultural exports.

The national FMD Response Plan signals a reset in disease management—placing science, coordination and accountability at the centre of protecting South Africa’s livestock sector.