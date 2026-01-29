Left Menu

Bike taxi rider posing as cop held for multiple cyber fraud cases

An investigation based on a complaint to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal NCRP, by a student, who was cheated of Rs 97,540 through multiple digital transactions, led to the arrest of the accused, who is a native of Warangal in Telangana, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:26 IST
Bike taxi rider posing as cop held for multiple cyber fraud cases
  • Country:
  • India

A bike taxi rider, who was allegedly involved in multiple cases of online cheating, impersonation, and digital fraud by posing as a Cyber Crime Police Officer was arrested, police said on Thursday. The 27-year-old accused, a habitual cyber crime offender was found involved in 44 cyber fraud petitions, including several registered cases and complaints on the NCRP portal across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Assistant Commissioner of Police (SR Nagar Division) S V Raghavendra Rao said in a release. The accused targeted victims by creating fake profiles of women on social media platforms, and after gaining their confidence through online chats, obtained their phone numbers and later contacted them by posing as a Cyber Crime Police Officer, police said. By threatening the victims with false allegations of obscene online activity and instilling fear of arrest, he allegedly extorted money under the guise of fine amounts through UPI and other digital payment modes, police said. An investigation based on a complaint to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), by a student, who was cheated of Rs 97,540 through multiple digital transactions, led to the arrest of the accused, who is a native of Warangal in Telangana, police said. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple similar cyber fraud cases. ''Verification with the Technical team revealed that the accused is involved in 44 cyber fraud petitions'', police said. Further investigation revealed that the accused, along with his associates, used multiple SIM cards, mobile phones, bank accounts, and UPI scanners to commit the offences, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026