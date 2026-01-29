Left Menu

18-year-old woman's body found in Dehradun

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Ajay Singh said the body of the woman, a class 12 student, was found lying in the bushes on the roadside in Herbertpur. He said that during questioning, the deceaseds family members accused her cousin of killing her.

Updated: 29-01-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 23:28 IST
18-year-old woman's body found in Dehradun
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in the Vikasnagar area of ​​Dehradun district in Uttarakhand, a police official said on Thursday. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the body of the woman, a class 12 student, was found lying in the bushes on the roadside in Herbertpur. Her body had several injuries on her head. He said the police received information about the body on Wednesday night and immediately reached the spot. The SSP said a forensic team was called to the spot, and photography and videography of the crime scene were conducted, and necessary evidence was collected. He said that during questioning, the deceased's family members accused her cousin of killing her. The accused has been absconding since the incident. According to the family, the deceased had gone to the hospital with her cousin, who lives in Boksa Basti, on his motorcycle on Wednesday evening, but did not return. The woman's father has filed a complaint against the accused, based on which a case has been registered against him. The police officer said different teams have been formed to nab the accused.

