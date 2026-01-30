United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres ‌is "deeply concerned" by continued escalation of violence in South ⁠Sudan, a spokesperson said on Thursday, while reiterating the world body chief's ​call to protect civilians.

"The Secretary-General calls on ‍the Government of South Sudan and opposition forces to take immediate and ⁠decisive action ‌to halt ⁠all military operations and de-escalate the situation ‍through inclusive dialogue," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric ​said in a statement.

His comments ⁠come after the country's military ordered civilians ⁠and personnel from the UN mission and all other charities to ⁠evacuate three counties in Jonglei State ⁠ahead ‌of an operation there against opposition forces.

