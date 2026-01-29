Left Menu

UN chief Guterres: global problems will not be solved by one power 'calling the shots'

Global problems ‌will not be solved by one power "calling ⁠the shots," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, ​warning that international law was ‍being trampled and cooperation eroded.

Although Guterres did not immediately reference ⁠any particular ‌country, ⁠his remarks come just a ‍week after U.S. President Donald Trump ​launched his so-called Board ⁠of Peace.

This was initially designed ⁠to cement Gaza's rocky ceasefire but Trump foresees it ⁠taking a wider role, an ⁠approach ‌that worries some global powers.

