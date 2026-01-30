Trump says he is planning to talk to Iran
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 06:16 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was planning to talk to Iran amid rising tensions.
"We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn't have to use them," Trump told reporters Thursday at the Kennedy Center.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€Œships
- U.S.
- Trump
- â the Kennedy Center
- Iran
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar under pressure as investors remain jittery over U.S. policy
Trump says U.S. to open Venezuela airspace after talk with acting president
U.S. sends additional warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions
FOREX-Dollar trades softer as investors remain jittery over U.S. policy
U.S. Trade Deficit Surges: Impact of AI Investment on Economic Growth