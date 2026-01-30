Trump says he is planning to talk to Iran

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump on Thursday said he ⁠was planning to talk to Iran amid ​rising tensions.

"We have a ‍lot of very big, very ⁠powerful ‌ships ⁠sailing to Iran right now, ‍and it would be ​great if we ⁠didn't have to use them," ⁠Trump told reporters Thursday at ⁠the Kennedy Center.

