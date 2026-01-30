UPDATE 1-China's coast guard organized 134 patrols around disputed Senkaku Islands in past five years, state media says
China's Coast Guard organised 134 patrols and deployed 550,000 vessels and 6,000 aircraft around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the past five years, state-run CCTV said on Friday. In 2025, it patrolled the disputed islands in the East China Sea, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands, for 357 days out of the year, the report said.
In 2025, it patrolled the disputed islands in the East China Sea, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands, for 357 days out of the year, the report said. The islands, administered by Japan but also claimed by China, have long been a flashpoint in relations between the two Asian powers. They were most recently the site of a maritime confrontation between the two nations last month.
