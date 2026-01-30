Left Menu

UPDATE 1-China's coast guard organized 134 patrols around disputed Senkaku Islands in past five years, state media says

China's Coast ‌Guard organised 134 patrols and deployed 550,000 vessels ⁠and 6,000 aircraft around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the past five years, ​state-run CCTV said on Friday. In ‍2025, it patrolled the disputed islands in the East China Sea, which ⁠Beijing ‌calls ⁠the Diaoyu Islands, for 357 days ‍out of the year, the report said.

In ‍2025, it patrolled the disputed islands in the East China Sea, which ⁠Beijing ‌calls ⁠the Diaoyu Islands, for 357 days ‍out of the year, the report said. The ​islands, administered by Japan but ⁠also claimed by China, have long been ⁠a flashpoint in relations between the two Asian powers. They ⁠were most recently the site of ⁠a ‌maritime confrontation between the two nations last month.

