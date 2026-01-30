Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba, move that puts pressure on Mexico

Left Menu

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a sovereign decision not made under pressure from the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:49 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a ''sovereign decision'' not made under pressure from the United States. Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuban government.

