Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba, move that puts pressure on Mexico

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a ''sovereign decision'' not made under pressure from the United States. Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuban government.

