Former Federal Reserve Governor ‌Kevin Warsh came to the White House ⁠for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, ​according one source familiar ‍with the matter.

A second source, briefed on the discussion, said ⁠the ‌former Fed ⁠governor impressed Trump, who is ‍vetting candidates to replace Jerome Powell ​when the current Fed ⁠chair's term is up in May.

The ⁠source added that nothing was final until Trump announced ⁠his pick, which is expected ⁠on ‌Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)