Former Fed Governor Warsh met with Trump on Thursday
Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh came to the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, according one source familiar with the matter.
A second source, briefed on the discussion, said the former Fed governor impressed Trump, who is vetting candidates to replace Jerome Powell when the current Fed chair's term is up in May.
The source added that nothing was final until Trump announced his pick, which is expected on Friday.
