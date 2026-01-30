Left Menu

Former Fed Governor Warsh met with Trump on Thursday 

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 07:30 IST
Former Fed Governor Warsh met with Trump on Thursday 

Former Federal Reserve Governor ‌Kevin Warsh came to the White House ⁠for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, ​according one source familiar ‍with the matter.

A second source, briefed on the discussion, said ⁠the ‌former Fed ⁠governor impressed Trump, who is ‍vetting candidates to replace Jerome Powell ​when the current Fed ⁠chair's term is up in May.

The ⁠source added that nothing was final until Trump announced ⁠his pick, which is expected ⁠on ‌Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026