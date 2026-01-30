Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy Q3 net profit dips to Rs 17.32 cr

NTPC Green Energy Ltd NGEL has posted about a 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.32 crore in the December quarter, hit by a surge in expenses. It has reported a net profit of Rs 65.61 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:09 IST
NTPC Green Energy Q3 net profit dips to Rs 17.32 cr
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has posted about a 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.32 crore in the December quarter, hit by a surge in expenses. It has reported a net profit of Rs 65.61 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. NGEL's total income, however, rose to Rs 684.22 crore from Rs 581.46 crore in the year ago period. The company's expenses surged to Rs 615.60 crore from Rs 481.22 crore in the third quarter of FY25. NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC, and undertakes clean energy projects through organic and inorganic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Village-Based Solution for Indonesia’s Growing Long-Term Care Challenge

How Rising Heat and Air Pollution Are Reshaping Climate Risk Across Asian Societies

From Convergence to Discontent: How Lagging Regions Are Testing the EU Social Model

Why Greece’s Schools Are Struggling to Turn Big Reforms into Better Learning Results

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026