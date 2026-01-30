Left Menu

Children claim mother's paramour beat them: HRC orders police action

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has directed the police at Meenangadi here to take action on a complaint by two children alleging mental and physical hardship due to the illicit affair of their mother, official sources said on Friday.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:16 IST
Children claim mother's paramour beat them: HRC orders police action
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has directed the police at Meenangadi here to take action on a complaint by two children alleging mental and physical hardship due to the illicit affair of their mother, official sources said on Friday. The children -- a boy aged 14 years and a girl of 8 years -- have claimed in their complaint that their mother's paramour beat them up and as a result of her illicit affair, their father has left the family. The father got a transfer to Karnataka and has indicated his unwillingness to continue living with his wife, who is a government employee, the sources said. The commission's judicial member K Byjunath directed the Meenangadi Police SHO to take immediate and legal action on the complaint of the children. The commission also instructed the children to approach the SHO if they face any physical harm or other threats from their mother or her friend in the future. The police told the commission that it has legal limitations to take action in disputes within the family. It also said that the children's mother has been warned and the parents have been asked to resolve their dispute in a family court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Village-Based Solution for Indonesia’s Growing Long-Term Care Challenge

How Rising Heat and Air Pollution Are Reshaping Climate Risk Across Asian Societies

From Convergence to Discontent: How Lagging Regions Are Testing the EU Social Model

Why Greece’s Schools Are Struggling to Turn Big Reforms into Better Learning Results

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026