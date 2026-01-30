Children claim mother's paramour beat them: HRC orders police action

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has directed the police at Meenangadi here to take action on a complaint by two children alleging mental and physical hardship due to the illicit affair of their mother, official sources said on Friday. The children -- a boy aged 14 years and a girl of 8 years -- have claimed in their complaint that their mother's paramour beat them up and as a result of her illicit affair, their father has left the family. The father got a transfer to Karnataka and has indicated his unwillingness to continue living with his wife, who is a government employee, the sources said. The commission's judicial member K Byjunath directed the Meenangadi Police SHO to take immediate and legal action on the complaint of the children. The commission also instructed the children to approach the SHO if they face any physical harm or other threats from their mother or her friend in the future. The police told the commission that it has legal limitations to take action in disputes within the family. It also said that the children's mother has been warned and the parents have been asked to resolve their dispute in a family court.

