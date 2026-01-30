Northland’s Remote Kōwhairoa Forest Revival Sets Blueprint for Iwi-Led Restoration

A large-scale native forest restoration on Northland’s remote Kōwhairoa Peninsula is gaining momentum and drawing attention as a model for iwi-led, community-driven environmental recovery, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

The project, restoring 110 hectares of steep and previously deforested coastal land on the Kōwhairoa Peninsula Historic Reserve, is on track for completion by the end of 2026. Since receiving a Provincial Growth Fund boost in 2020, the initiative has already seen 94,000 native plants established using locally sourced seed, alongside sustained pest control to give the regenerating forest the best chance of long-term survival.

Mr Jones said what began as a local vision powered by volunteers has evolved into one of Northland’s most significant native restoration efforts, blending cultural leadership, ecological science and regional investment.

The project received $1.54 million in government funding through the former Provincial Growth Fund’s One Billion Trees programme, administered by Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service. When complete, it will see a total of 132,000 native trees planted, recreating forest ecosystems that once dominated the peninsula.

Led by Te Komanga Marae Trust, the project is restoring forest species lost after early timber extraction by settlers, returning ecological balance to an area of deep cultural significance for Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa. The land was returned to the Trust under the iwi’s 2017 Treaty settlement, enabling local stewardship and long-term management.

Mr Jones travelled by boat to the Whangaroa Harbour reserve to plant a tree and mark progress on the restoration, five years after attending the project’s launch. He said the site stands out nationally for both its cultural importance and the scale of ecological recovery being achieved in a challenging, remote environment.

The project has been guided by Te Komanga Marae trustee Roger Kingi, with ecological expertise from Dr Adam Forbes and early operational support from the Department of Conservation. Together, the partners have developed innovative approaches to planting, pest control and seed sourcing suited to isolated coastal terrain.

Mr Jones said Kōwhairoa demonstrates what is possible when local leadership is matched with targeted government investment and scientific support. He encouraged other iwi, land trusts, councils and community groups to look closely at the project as a blueprint for restoring degraded land while creating local capability and long-term environmental resilience.

With planting and pest control continuing through to 2026, the Government says the project offers an opportunity for early adopters across the country to apply similar iwi-led restoration models to their own landscapes, combining cultural values, ecological science and regional development outcomes.