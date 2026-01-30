Left Menu

Sabarimala gold misappropriation case: SIT questions actor Jayaram

The Special Investigation Team SIT questioned the actor recently at his residence in Chennai about the number of times he participated in pujas with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the gold misappropriation cases, and whether there were any financial transactions between them, sources said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:06 IST
Renowned actor Jayaram has been questioned by the SIT probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from artefacts at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, official sources said on Friday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned the actor recently at his residence in Chennai about the number of times he participated in pujas with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the gold misappropriation cases, and whether there were any financial transactions between them, sources said. The SIT is investigating two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. The actor was questioned following circulation of videos showing him participating in a puja organised in Chennai in 2019 by Potty with the artefacts taken from the temple for gold plating. Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officers B Murari Babu and S Sreekumar, who were arrested in connection with the cases, were recently released on statutory bail in the matter. They were granted statutory bail as the SIT has not filed its chargsheet within the stipulated 90 days period after the arrest of the accused. Sreekumar has not been arrayed as an accused in the second case involving the loss of gold from the doorframes of Sreekovil. Potty has got statutory bail in one of the cases and is therefore, still in jail. The SIT has arrested 12 people, including two TDB presidents, in connection with the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

