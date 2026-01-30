K'taka govt holding consultations on measures for responsible use of AI, social media: Minister

Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that the state government is holding consultations regarding measures to be put in place for responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media, especially among children. The minister said this in response to senior BJP MLA and former Minister Suresh Kumar raising concerns over premature exposure of children to social media, including pornographic content, during the discussion on motion of thanks to Governor's address. The MLA also cited Australia recently banning use of the social media platforms by those under 16 years of age, and the central government's Economic Survey too pitching for an age bar for social media access. Taking cues for social media ban for children, the central government's Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday said age-based access to online platforms should be considered while also cutting down online teaching to avoid digital addiction. Pointing to Kharge's presence in the House, Kumar said, ''Australia has taken a very serious decision that children under the age of 16 should not be exposed to social media. The report (Economic Survey) submitted in the Lok Sabha yesterday has also expressed concerns over premature exposure of children to social media.'' He also expressed concerns over children getting introduced to porn. ''This is a very serious matter, so our state should also take a decision regarding social media. Neighbouring Goa has taken a decision. There should be some kind of age limit. Control may not be completly possible, but we should take some measures. If not done, I don't know what will be the situation of our schools and families,'' he added. Minister Kharge accepted the issue raised by the senior legislator as a ''serious matter''. ''Finland also has taken action, the UK is mulling it, it has been a couple of months since Australia imposed a ban. We too in the state are holding consultations regarding what has to be done for responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and social media,'' he said. Kharge further said his department along with social media major Meta is doing a digital detox programme for more than three lakh children and one lakh teachers.

