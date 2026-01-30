8 cybercriminals arrested, 14 mobile phones seized in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

Police arrested eight cybercriminals during a raid and seized 14 mobile phones from their possession in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, an officer said on Friday. The raid was conducted at a deserted location near Lusiyo hill area within Palajori police station limits on Thursday, following a tip-off that a group was luring people over phone calls by posing as customer care executives, bank officials and government officers, he said. Cyber DSP Raja Mitra said, ''We arrested eight cybercriminals. Initial investigation has found that the accused were involved in defrauding PhonePe users and PM Kisan beneficiaries on the pretext of being customer care and bank officials, promising them cashback benefits.''

