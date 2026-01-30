Woman booked for posing as deceased railway employee's wife to fraudulently draw pension in UP's Ballia

Police have booked a woman for allegedly posing as the wife of a deceased retired railway employee and fraudulently withdrawing pension years after both the employee and his wife had died, officials said. On a complaint filed by Dharmendra Yadav of Bhelai village, police registered an FIR on Thursday at Rasra police station against Parvati Devi, relatives of the late Maldhani, and some unidentified employees of the Rasra development block. According to police, Maldhani, a former railway employee, retired from service and was drawing pension. After his death on August 28, 2007, his wife Prabhavati Devi drew the pension. Prabhavati Devi died on March 21, 2014. Police said Parvati Devi was allegedly produced by Maldhani's relatives as Prabhavati Devi and continued to withdraw pension fraudulently from the Rasra branch of Central Bank. Police booked the accused under charges of cheating, forgery and others of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Station House Officer Yogendra Bahadur Singh said police are probing the case further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)