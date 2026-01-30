China's fiscal revenue ‌fell 1.7% in 2025 from a year ⁠earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday, the first contraction ​since 2020, as a protracted property ‍slump and weak domestic demand dragged the economy.

Tax revenue ⁠rose ‌0.8% ⁠in 2025, while income from ‍non-tax sources slumped 11.3%%, the ​ministry said. Fiscal expenditure rose 1% ⁠on year.

Revenue from land sales ⁠by China's local governments dropped 14.7% in 2025 ⁠compared with the previous year ⁠amid ‌the deep property downturn.

