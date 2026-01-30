China sees first fiscal revenue drop since 2020 with 1.7% fall
China's fiscal revenue fell 1.7% in 2025 from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday, the first contraction since 2020, as a protracted property slump and weak domestic demand dragged the economy.
Tax revenue rose 0.8% in 2025, while income from non-tax sources slumped 11.3%%, the ministry said. Fiscal expenditure rose 1% on year.
Revenue from land sales by China's local governments dropped 14.7% in 2025 compared with the previous year amid the deep property downturn.
