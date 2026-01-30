US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port, Israeli media reports

A U.S. military ‌destroyer has docked in the port of Eilat, ⁠Israel's ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as ​tension between Washington and Iran ‍heighten.

The news website said the destroyer's arrival at the southern port, ⁠on ‌the ⁠Gulf of Aqaba and near Israel's ‍southern border crossings with Egypt and ​Jordan, was pre-planned and part of ⁠cooperation between the Israeli and ⁠U.S. militaries.

The U.S. navy and Israeli military did ⁠not immediately respond to a Reuters request ⁠for ‌comment.

