US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port, Israeli media reports
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Israel
A U.S. military destroyer has docked in the port of Eilat, Israel's ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as tension between Washington and Iran heighten.
The news website said the destroyer's arrival at the southern port, on the Gulf of Aqaba and near Israel's southern border crossings with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of cooperation between the Israeli and U.S. militaries.
The U.S. navy and Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€Œcomment
- â Israel
- â U.S.
- U.S.
- Egypt
- Washington
- Israel
- Israeli
- Eilat
- Iran
- â€Œdestroyer
- Aqaba
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port, Israeli media reports
EXCLUSIVE-Early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza blocked by US envoys to Israel
NZDF Liaison Deployment to Israel Extended as Gaza Situation Evolves
Israel returns Palestinian bodies, official says, marking last exchange between Israel and Hamas
Citi expects limited US-Israel action on Iran to avoid escalation