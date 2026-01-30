UPDATE 1-US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port, Israeli media reports

(Adds details and context) JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

A U.S. Navy destroyer has docked at the Israeli port of Eilat, ‌Israel's Ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as tensions between Washington and Iran escalate. Ynet ⁠said the arrival of the destroyer at the southern port on the Gulf of Aqaba, near Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and ​part of ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

The U.S. ‍Navy and Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The deployment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled he was open to talks with ⁠Iran, even ‌as Washington dispatched ⁠additional military assets to the Middle East.

A U.S. defence official told Reuters the military ‍could not discuss operational details for security reasons, adding that the safety of service ​members was the top priority. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the ⁠U.S. military was

prepared to carry out whatever course of action the president decides.

Trump has warned ⁠Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear programme or face far harsher U.S. action, while Tehran has threatened retaliation against the United ⁠States, Israel and their allies. Trump has also said the U.S. has an "armada" ⁠heading towards Iran, though ‌he said he hoped it would not be used.

