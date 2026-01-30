UP: Woman, nephew arrested for murdering husband in Shahjahanpur

Police have arrested a woman and her nephew for allegedly murdering her husband over an illicit relationship here, an officer said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Pooja (25) and her nephew Aadesh (22). SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the body of 30-year-old Balram was found on a cot inside his house in Bhatpura village on Wednesday. Balram's throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Dwivedi said the victim's brother lodged a complaint with Powayan police alleging that Pooja was having an affair with Aadesh. He expressed suspicion that the duo was involved in the killing. During interrogation, Pooja allegedly confessed that Aadesh held Balram's legs while she sat on his chest and slit his throat with a sickle, the SP said. The duo has been taken into custody and sent to jail, the officer added.

