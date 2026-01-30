Left Menu

Odisha govt seeks consent from people for Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana

The SJDY is to facilitate economically weaker senior citizens and widows of all ages in fulfilling their long-cherished dream of visiting the holy shrine of Lord Jagannath Mahaprabhu at Puri, an official order said.

Ahead of implementing the Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana (SJDY), the Odisha government has asked all district collectors to personally monitor and expedite the collection of consent forms from eligible beneficiaries. The SJDY is to facilitate economically weaker senior citizens and widows of all ages in fulfilling their long-cherished dream of visiting the holy shrine of Lord Jagannath Mahaprabhu at Puri, an official order said. Under the provisions of the scheme, the state government will take care of the travel, stay and food of the beneficiaries. While the night halt arrangements will be made at Puri for the beneficiaries from 21 districts, the devotees of eight other coastal districts will undertake day tour to the temple, an official said. The Tourism department, in a letter to all district collectors said, ''Despite earlier instructions to collect consent during pension distribution on January 15, 2026, progress has remained unsatisfactory in most districts.'' Concerned over the delay in implementation of the scheme, a fresh letter was issued to district authorities to ensure that the people get benefits. District Social Security Officers (DSSOs), and Tourism Development Officers to take immediate action, the letter said. Tourism Director Deepankar Mohapatra in the letter said that the scheme aims to benefit 5,000 people in 2025–26 fiscal and 30,000 in 2026–27 financial year. The scheme is to remain effective till 2028-29 fiscal. A total of approximately 1,00,000 beneficiaries will be selected from across the state during the duration of the scheme, an official order said. The scheme, set to be implemented soon, automatically identifies eligible beneficiaries-senior citizens aged 60–75 and widows up to 75 years under pension schemes-but requires mandatory consent to participate. Officials noted that without consent, beneficiaries cannot avail facilities under the scheme. The department has already issued revised operational guidelines and held discussions with DSSOs earlier this month to streamline the process, an official said. Noting that the scheme is introduced to ensure that age, distance, or financial constraints do not prevent devotees from experiencing the divine Darshan of Lord Jagannath, the state government had launched the Yojana on November 20, 2025. ''The purpose is to facilitate economically weaker senior citizens and widows of all ages of Odisha in fulfilling their long-cherished dream of visiting the holy shrine of Lord Jagannath Mahaprabhu at Puri,'' the order said. The scheme also provides organised, safe, and comfortable pilgrimage opportunities with a view to fostering spiritual enrichment, emotional satisfaction, and social harmony among the beneficiaries.

