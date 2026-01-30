Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight in UP's Lalitpur district

The victim, Kripa Sagar Patwa, was repeatedly attacked with a knife and thrown onto the road in an injured condition. Kripa Sagar had gone to the accuseds house along with his wife to resolve the dispute, during which he was allegedly killed, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Lalitpur district on Friday, police said. Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mustaq said the incident took place at Najai market around 11.30 am. The victim, Kripa Sagar Patwa, was repeatedly attacked with a knife and thrown onto the road in an injured condition. Patwa was rushed to a hospital in a critical state, where doctors declared him dead, the SP said. A case of murder was registered, and the accused, Prakash Agrawal, was taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had given money to the accused's father for the registration of a shop, but the accused's side was allegedly avoiding executing the sale deed. Kripa Sagar had gone to the accused's house along with his wife to resolve the dispute, during which he was allegedly killed, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

