After Ajit Pawar's death, CM Fadnavis most likely to present Maharashtra Budget 2026-27

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is most likely to present the state Budget 2026-27 during the next month's legislature session, after the death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who held the finance portfolio. Pawar (66) and four others were killed in a plane crash in Pune's Baramati on Wednesday morning. He was cremated with full state honours on Thursday. The state legislature session is scheduled to begin on February 23, and Pawar would have presented his 12th state budget. State's first finance minister late Sheshrao Wankhede holds the record of presenting the budget for record 13 times in the state. Sources confirmed that CM Fadnavis is most likely to present the next budget. This would be Fadnavis' second budget presentation as he had done so as a finance minister in March 2023 when he was deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-led government. Jayant Patil, who is currently in the NCP (SP), has the distinction of presenting 10 budgets during the Congress-(undivided) NCP rule from 1999 to 2014. Before him, Sushilkumar Shinde had presented the budget nine times, Ramrao Adik eight times, Madhukarrao Chaudhary five times and Yashwantrao Mohite four times. During the Shiv Sena-BJP rule of 1995-99, Eknath Khadse had presented the budget three times and Mahadev Shivankar twice.

