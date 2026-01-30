English teacher run over by tanker, dies on on the spot in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 30-year-old teacher riding a scooter was run over on Friday by a water tanker on a busy road in Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi, police said. The accident that took place near Shah Alam Bandh on the 51-foot road was reported to the police at 2.22 pm. ''On reaching the spot, the team found that a water tanker had hit a scooter leading to fatal injuries to the rider,'' an officer said. Naaz, a resident of Jahangirpuri, died on the spot. The 59-year-old tanker driver, Jagdev Singh, was caught by the public and handed over to the police. His tanker was seized. ''Preliminary inquiry indicated that the tanker hit the scooter with significant force, causing the rider to fall on the road and sustain fatal injuries. The exact sequence of events leading to the accident is being examined as part of the investigation,'' the officer said. Naaz worked as an English teacher at a Government Girl's Secondary School in Burari. The accident drew several people, including Naaz's family members, rushing to the spot, resulting in temporary traffic congestion on the already busy stretch. ''Additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and regulate traffic,'' the officer said. Traffic movement was gradually restored and the damaged vehicles were removed from the road. The officer said the police had filed a case and they were checking CCTV footage of the incident for the exact sequence of the events. ''We are checking if the vehicle (water tanker) was being driven recklessly. Teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter properly,'' he said.

