Panama president says ports will operate without disruption after court ruling
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:13 IST
Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said that despite the significance of the supreme Court decision to annul key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, ports in the country will operate without disruption.
Mulino also said that APM Terminals Panama, a Maersk subsidiary, has shown willingness to temporarily take over the operation of the terminals and assured that there will be no layoffs.
