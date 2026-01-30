Panama president says ports will operate without disruption after court ruling

Panamanian ‌President Jose Raul Mulino said that ⁠despite the significance of the supreme Court decision to ​annul key port contracts ‍held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK ⁠Hutchison, ‌ports ⁠in the country will operate without ‍disruption.

Mulino also said ​that APM Terminals Panama, ⁠a Maersk subsidiary, has shown willingness ⁠to temporarily take over the operation of ⁠the terminals and assured ⁠that ‌there will be no layoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)