Left Menu

REFILE-US FAA bans drones for Super Bowl LX

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 00:56 IST
REFILE-US FAA bans drones for Super Bowl LX

The Federal Aviation Administration ⁠on Friday said it was barring drones for Super Bowl LX ​at Levi's Stadium in Santa ‍Clara, California and imposing additional restrictions in downtown San Francisco during ⁠the ‌days ⁠leading up to the sporting event.

The ‍Super Bowl is one of ​just a few events where ⁠the FBI uses counter-drone protection. The ⁠restrictions bar drones within a 30 nautical mile radius ⁠of the stadium up to 18,000 ⁠feet ‌during the Super Bowl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Pakistan forces kill 145 militants in two-day battle after wave of attacks

UPDATE 2-Pakistan forces kill 145 militants in two-day battle after wave of ...

 Global
2
Further Russia-Ukraine talks scheduled for next week, says Zelenskyy

Further Russia-Ukraine talks scheduled for next week, says Zelenskyy

 Ukraine
3
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan signs new deal to 2031

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan signs new deal to 2031

 Italy
4
15 Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam: Himanta

15 Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam: Himanta

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Workers in Rich Countries Face More AI Risk Than Those in Developing Economies

From Gas Connections to Daily Use: Rethinking India’s Clean Cooking Push Under Ujjwala

From Budgets to Well-Being: How Smarter Funding Can Transform Europe’s Health

Inside Kazakhstan’s Fight Against Antibiotic Resistance Through Primary Health Care Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026