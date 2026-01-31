REFILE-US FAA bans drones for Super Bowl LX

The Federal Aviation Administration ⁠on Friday said it was barring drones for Super Bowl LX ​at Levi's Stadium in Santa ‍Clara, California and imposing additional restrictions in downtown San Francisco during ⁠the ‌days ⁠leading up to the sporting event.

The ‍Super Bowl is one of ​just a few events where ⁠the FBI uses counter-drone protection. The ⁠restrictions bar drones within a 30 nautical mile radius ⁠of the stadium up to 18,000 ⁠feet ‌during the Super Bowl.

